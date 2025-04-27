Mpls stabbing outside Target Center not connected to concert, 1 arrested

article

The Brief Minneapolis police arrested a man after another was found stabbed in the neck outside Target Center on Saturday night. The victim reportedly fled the attack on foot before collapsing in front of Target Center. Law enforcement officials say they do not believe the stabbing was connected to the concert happening at Target Center.



Minneapolis police say they arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Minneapolis stabbing

What we know:

Police say the stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

The victim reportedly fled his attacker on foot after he was stabbed in the neck and collapsed in front of Target Center, where police say he was found by traffic control officers. He was then taken to the hospital and stabilized.

The suspect was tracked by officers using cameras in the area. Police say they arrested the suspect without incident near the intersection of 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue shortly after the stabbing.

That suspect is now facing assault charges.

Police say they believe the stabbing has no connection to the Charli XCX concert that was happening inside Target Center at the time of the incident.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the stabbing have not been shared by law enforcement.