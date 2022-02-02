MPD: SWAT team kills armed man while serving warrant in downtown apartment

A member of the Minneapolis SWAT team shot and killed an armed man in a downtown apartment building while serving a search warrant Wednesday morning, according to interim police chief Amelia Huffman.

In a press conference held jointly with Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, Huffman detailed the events that occurred. Neither her, nor Frey took questions from reporters.

Minneapolis Police Department says a deadly police shooting killed one man inside the Bolero Flats apartment building at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday. (FOX 9)

Huffman says the Minneapolis SWAT team was assisting the St. Paul Homicide Division by serving a search warrant around 6:48 a.m. this morning. She says officers gained entrance to the apartment by using a fob, and after "loudly" announcing their presence, entered the apartment.

It was then they confronted a man holding a handgun. One member fo the SWAT team fired at the man, striking him. The man was taken for HCMC where he later died.

At this time it is unknown if the man who died was connected to the homicide investigation in St. Paul.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and interim police chief Amelia Huffman did not answer any questions from media at the news conference on Wednesday. (FOX 9)

New safety measures at Bolero Flats

Bolero Flats sent the following message to residents and guests around 1 p.m. Wednesday regarding the police shooting:

This morning the MPD police were at the property executing a search warrant. Please be advised that this activity is an isolated incident and all parties involved are no longer at the property and does not pose any threat to any residents. The police will be present at the building throughout the day during this investigation.

The apartment building stated that the lobby and other common areas will be closed the remainder of the day.

About an hour later, Bolero Flats Management sent another message to residents announcing new safety measures in place:

Until further notice, upon entering Bolero Flats you and your guests may be asked if you live in the building. You may be asked to present an ID.

In addition residents must come down to the lobby to invite in your guests inside. While the call box will continue to work, your guest may be stopped at the door.

Management did not say how long these safety measures will be in place.

This is a developing story. Check back to Fox 9 for updates.