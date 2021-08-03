MPCA extends air quality alert for northern Minnesota through Aug. 4

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency extended the current air quality alert until Wednesday, August 4, at 9 p.m. for the northern half of Minnesota. The air quality alert for the rest of Minnesota expired Tuesday.

According to the MPCA, samoke from Canadian wildfires has remained over most of Minnesota since Thursday. An area of high pressure has allowed for smoke across the southern half of Minnesota to clear, but smoke will continue to linger through Wednesday evening across northern Minnesota.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the Red AQI category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, across far northern Minnesota Tuesday. This area includes International Falls, Grand Portage, Grand Marais, Baudette, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the Orange AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, for north central, northeast, and northwest Minnesota today. This area includes Duluth, Ely, Two Harbors, Brainerd, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Hinckley, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Leech Lake, Fond du Lac, Upper Sioux, and Red Lake. Fine particle levels are not expected to be above alert levels across southern Minnesota.

