Mounds View High School teacher charged with sex crimes resigns

Teacher resigns after arrest, allegations of sexual relationship with underage student

What happened:

Ted Bennett resigned from his position as an English teacher at Mounds View High School on Wednesday, a day after his arrest on suspicion of multiple sex crimes involving an underage student. The school board accepted his resignation at its meeting Thursday night.

The meeting came hours after Bennett made his first court appearance, where the judge set his bond at $75,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim.

The investigation:

On Monday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Mounds View High School to investigate allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student. According to court documents, the 16-year-old girl said she had multiple sexual encounters with Bennett, including some on school property.

In addition, investigators said Bennett supplied her with narcotics and alcohol. The student told authorities that she and Bennett started talking at the end of the last school year.

Bennett was arrested on Tuesday and faces several charges, including third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

What they're saying:

In a letter to students and parents on Wednesday, Mounds View High School Principal Rob Reetz said, in part: "We’ve learned that he’s [Bennett] been charged with felony criminal sexual conduct, and he has resigned from his position in our district. Our school is cooperating with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department during their ongoing investigation."

A district spokesman said Thursday that Bennett had worked for the district since 1999 and had no prior issues.

More victims:

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office believes that there are additional victims. If you or someone you know may be a victim of Bennett's, please call the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office tip line at (651) 266-7331.