Mounds View High School teacher charged for criminal sexual conduct with student

Ted Bennett, a 58-year-old Mounds View High School teacher, has been charged after he had sexual contact with one of his female students.

Mounds View teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct

What we know:

Bennett is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the charges, on Nov. 10, police responded to Mounds View High School on reports of an inappropriate relationship between Bennett, a teacher, and a 16-year-old female student.

Court documents state that the investigation revealed that Bennett engaged in "multiple forms of sexual contact" and provided the victim with alcohol and narcotics.

What the investigation revealed

Timeline:

According to court documents, the victim told police her and Bennett had communicated on their personal phones and emails since the end of the 2024-2025 school year. She said her and Bennett had "light conversation" over the summer, and it continued into the school year.

Bennett was the victim's English teacher, and she said she had been "going through some hard times and had no one else to talk to" and that Bennett "listened and understood her problems," court documents read.

The charges state that a forensic search of the victim's phone revealed a "significant" amount of evidence showing Bennett had sexual contact with the victim on multiple occasions, and "graphic sexual conversations" with the victim.

The search of the victim's phone also revealed that Bennett had provided the victim with alcohol and Adderall. On Nov. 2, the victim texted Bennett that a friend recommended Adderall after she told her friend about some mental health struggles. To which Bennett responded, "I have like 400 pills… it's so easy to get on it."

When the victim asked Bennett for the Adderall, Bennett responded, "Maybe… Add on some more illegal behaviors to the list."

On Nov. 6, Bennett met the victim in the school parking lot, and he gave her alcohol and Adderall, and provided her more alcohol on Nov. 8 and they reportedly discussed using cocaine, court documents said.

On Nov. 11, in a follow-up interview with police, the victim said throughout her 10th grade year, Bennett would comment on her looks, telling her she was "hot" and commenting on her body.

The victim described meeting with Bennett in each other's vehicles to "engage in sexual behaviors" on various days.

On one occasion, the victim described having sexual contact with Bennett during the 6th hour of school, in a back room of the theater, where Bennett said there were no cameras.

School officials were able to find surveillance video which showed Bennett and the victim walking together in school hallways and going into a storage closet together.

Bennett being caught

Dig deeper:

The victim last spoke with Bennett the day before he was arrested, and he told the victim he had just been put on administrative leave and said, "I was fired, lie to them and delete everything."

The initial report of Bennett's misconduct was from the victim's friend and the friend's boyfriend, who were concerned about the "relationship" between Bennett and the victim.

On Nov. 11, police conducted a search warrant of Bennett's home, and he was found in his vehicle with an overnight bag, and was taken into custody. He chose not to speak with police.

Bennett's other victims

What they're saying:

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office believes that there are "multiple" prior victims of Bennett, and it will be opening a tip line for other victims to come forward.

What's next:

Bennett is scheduled to have his first county appearance on Thursday morning.