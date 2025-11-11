Mounds View High School teacher arrested, put on administrative leave

The Brief A Mounds View High School teacher has been arrested and put on administrative leave, the school's principal announced in an email to parents that FOX 9 obtained. School officials say they are cooperating with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office regarding the investigation. FOX 9 is working to confirm why the teacher was arrested.



Mounds View teacher arrested

What we know:

In an email obtained by FOX 9, Mounds View High School Principal Rob Reetz announced to families and staff that a teacher at the high school had been arrested and is in custody "pending formal charges."

The email also stated the teacher was put on administrative leave Monday. Reetz said that the school is "cooperating with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department during their investigation."

But continued to say that since this "is an active investigation and at this time there are no formal charges, we are limited in what we can share and when we can share it."

FOX 9 is not naming the teacher until he is formally charged.

What they're saying:

"We understand that this news may be upsetting to many, and our top concern remains focused on our students and supporting all who are experiencing a range of emotions. The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance. Student Support Staff are available. Students can reach out to their dean for support.

"Please be assured that we will continue to take every step necessary to ensure a safe learning environment for all students," the email finished.

What we don't know:

The email did not say what the teacher was arrested for, and FOX 9 has reached out to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office for more information.

It is not clear when the teacher will be charged.