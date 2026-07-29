Motorcyclist killed in Rochester crash near Highway 63 ramp Tuesday
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Rochester on Tuesday.
Fatal motorcycle crash near Highway 63 ramp
What we know:
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to a crash around 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at the intersection of 40th St. SE and Woodlake Dr. near the Highway 63 ramp. A man riding a motorcycle died at the scene, while the driver of an SUV was not hurt.
The Rochester Police Department’s Forensic Mapping Unit closed the eastbound lanes of 40th St. SE from the Highway 63 ramp to St. Bridget Road SE to process the scene, while the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Transportation helped at the site as police worked to gather evidence and clear the area.
Why you should care:
Authorities say that motorcycle crashes remain a concern as summer traffic increases on busy roads like Highway 63.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the name of the man who died or any details about what may have caused the crash.
The Source: Information provided by the Rochester Police Department and Minnesota Department of Transportation.