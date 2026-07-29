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Motorcyclist killed in Rochester crash near Highway 63 ramp Tuesday

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published July 29, 2026 11:04 AM CDT
Published July 29, 2026 11:04 AM CDT
Motorcycle season off to 'deadly' start in MN
Motorcycle season off to 'deadly' start in MN

Motorcycle season off to 'deadly' start in MN

Minnesota officials say that motorcycle season is off to a "deadly" start as fatalities are higher than normal. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Rochester on Tuesday.

The Brief

    • A man riding a motorcycle died after a crash with an SUV in Olmsted County on Tuesday, July 28.
    • The crash happened at 40th St. SE and Woodlake Dr. near the Highway 63 ramp in Rochester.
    • Eastbound 40th St. SE was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Fatal motorcycle crash near Highway 63 ramp

What we know:

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to a crash around 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at the intersection of 40th St. SE and Woodlake Dr. near the Highway 63 ramp. A man riding a motorcycle died at the scene, while the driver of an SUV was not hurt.

The Rochester Police Department’s Forensic Mapping Unit closed the eastbound lanes of 40th St. SE from the Highway 63 ramp to St. Bridget Road SE to process the scene, while the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Transportation helped at the site as police worked to gather evidence and clear the area.

Motorcycle deaths rising in Minnesota
Motorcycle deaths rising in Minnesota

Motorcycle deaths rising in Minnesota

Motorcycle fatalities are up sharply in Minnesota this year, despite the state's new lane-filtering law taking effect last summer. We're joined by Jed Duncan, owner of Rider Academy, to talk about what's behind the increase, the biggest mistakes riders make, and how motorcyclists can stay safe for the rest of the riding season.

Why you should care:

Authorities say that motorcycle crashes remain a concern as summer traffic increases on busy roads like Highway 63.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the man who died or any details about what may have caused the crash.

The Source: Information provided by the Rochester Police Department and Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Road incidentsRochesterOlmsted CountyTraffic