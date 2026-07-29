Trump admin investigates Minnesota schools over 'transgender dolls'

The Brief The U.S. Department of Education is investigating the potential use of "transgender dolls" in Minnesota classrooms. The investigation comes after parents allegedly expressed concerns about their use, saying they were not notified or allowed to opt their children out of activities involving the dolls. However, the Minnesota Department of Education says it has no connection to the project, and is not mandating dolls in any district in 2026.



The Trump administration is investigating Minnesota’s Department of Education over alleged concerns about "transgender dolls" being used in classrooms throughout the state.

Minnesota transgender dolls federal investigation

What we know:

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) announced on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation after receiving a complaint from Minnesota parents who said they were not told or given a chance to opt their children out of activities involving "transgender dolls."

The dolls, called "MyGenderDolls," are expected to be available to Minnesota educators for use with students as young as four years old, presenting "removable and interchangeable internal and external genitalia, gender-neutral names, and clothing options for both sexes."

Marketing materials from the MyGender Dolls website. (Supplied)

Dig deeper:

The announcement says that the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA) gives parents the right to review instructional materials and opt their children out of certain activities.

The investigation comes as part of an announced broader push by the Trump administration to "enforce federal parental rights laws in schools across the country," the announcement says.

Throughout this week, the announcement says the department plans to announce additional enforcement measures "to ensure parents remain central in decisions about their children’s education."

What they're saying:

"No 4-year-old should be exposed to such material – especially without a parent’s knowledge or consent. DOE will enforce the law to its fullest extent, putting parents and families firmly in the driver’s seat of their child’s education," said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in a statement accompanying the announcement.

The Minnesota Department of Education has since clarified that it has no plans to mandate the dolls in school districts in 2026.

The backstory:

MyGender Dolls are paper dolls that are "built to help children tell their stories and see themselves represented," according to its website.

Used during therapeutic play for children ages 4-10, the dolls are reportedly "built for the professionals who support trans and gender-diverse children in clinical and educational settings."

The project began in 2023, funded in part by the Eli Coleman Institute for Sexual and Gender Health at the University of Minnesota, which offers grants of up to $10,000 available to short-term projects at the university that "advance early-stage innovations" with "a diverse portfolio of innovation opportunities."