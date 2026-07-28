Minneapolis registered sex offender pleads guilty to exploiting at least 12 child victims online

The Brief A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to producing and attempting to produce child pornography involving at least 12 minors. Christopher Allan Amelsberg faces a minimum of 25 years in prison, with sentencing to be scheduled. Authorities urge anyone with information about additional victims to contact the FBI.



A Minneapolis man admitted in federal court to producing and attempting to produce child pornography, targeting at least a dozen minors through online platforms.

Man pleads guilty to federal child exploitation charges

What we know:

Christopher Allan Amelsberg, 36, pleaded guilty on July 27, to producing and attempting to produce child pornography. He admitted to using text messaging and social media apps between August 2023 and May 2026 to engage female minors in sexually focused conversations for the purpose of creating explicit material.

Amelsberg faces a statutory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, with sentencing to be scheduled at a later date. He was already on the Minnesota Predatory Offender Registry due to a prior conviction for possessing child pornography.

Dig deeper:

Court documents show that Amelsberg persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced at least 12 girls between the ages of 14 and 17 to create and share sexually explicit images and videos. In one case, he directed a 15-year-old to produce explicit content between August and October 2025.

Authorities say Amelsberg admitted to "trading" lascivious or sexually explicit images of children.

What they're saying:

"Amelsberg is a child predator, and today’s plea is an important step towards justice for the victims and families he harmed," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. "Protecting children is our office’s highest priority, and we will continue working with federal and law enforcement to hold accountable those who prey on them."

"Identifying and holding online predators accountable for their actions is one of the BCA’s highest priorities," said Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans. "Predators like Amelsberg target the most vulnerable members of our society, our children. We must do everything we can to stop them, bring them to justice, and support the victims and families whose lives they have forever changed."

"For years, and while being a registered sex offender, Christopher Amelsberg sexually exploited at least a dozen children from his home in Minneapolis," said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson. "Even after a previous state conviction for possessing child sexual abuse material, this defendant did not learn his lesson. Federal charges for child sexual exploitation come with significant mandatory minimum penalties to hold child predators accountable. The FBI, BCA, and our law enforcement partners around Minnesota have and will continue to work together tirelessly to stop child predators, rescue child victims from abuse and exploitation, and help victims on their path to recovery."

Investigators say there could be more victims

What's next:

Investigators believe there may be additional child victims who have not yet been identified. Anyone with information about online exploitation by Christopher Allan Amelsberg is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.