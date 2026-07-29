Minnesota weather: Hot again Wednesday; showers and rumbles return later Thursday

The Brief It's another hot and humid day in Minnesota, with an isolated rumble or shower chance in the afternoon. Showers and storms are expected to move in later Thursday and linger into Friday. The weekend looks pleasant with sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid-80s.



Wednesday brings more sunshine and temperatures in the 90s across Minnesota, though a few isolated showers can't be ruled out.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect fairly sunny skies as temperatures climb in the low 90s across much of the state. The Twin Cities metro’s daytime high is around 91 degrees, while western Minnesota could climb into the mid-90s.

The humidity lingers on Wednesday but dew points are expected to ease slightly during the afternoon. Southerly winds remain light around 5 to 10 mph.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening, but most of the state will remain dry. Overnight lows dip into the 70s, with occasional passing clouds.

(FOX 9)

Rain and rumbles to close out the workweek

Storm chances:

Thursday starts warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s before clouds increase later in the day.

Most of the Twin Cities and eastern Minnesota should stay dry for much of Thursday before showers and thunderstorms move in from the Dakotas late in the afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Friday as cooler air moves in, bringing temperatures back into the upper 70s.

What's next:

The first weekend of August looks pleasant, with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

Dry weather continues into early next week, along with more seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)