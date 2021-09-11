Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck in Nowthen, Minn.

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon after deputies say he collided with a pickup truck in Nowthen, Minnesota.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office along with local police and fire responded around 1:24 p.m. on Saturday for the crash along Viking Boulevard NW near Iguana Street NW.

At the scene, they found a motorcyclist who had been injured in a crash involving a pickup truck. First responders attempted to revive the victim but said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say, per the early investigation, it appears the motorcyclist was headed westbound on Viking Boulevard when it crashed into the passenger side of the truck turning left from the eastbound lane onto Iguana Street. Per Google Street images, there is no stop sign or lights at the turn.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff's Office.