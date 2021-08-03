Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 52 in St. Paul

article

A 33-year-old Maplewood man died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 in St. Paul, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a motorcyclist was headed northbound on Highway 52 near Plato Boulevard when he lost control and was thrown off the motorcycle. Emergency crews took him to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released at a later time.