Where Minnesota ranks among least, most politically engaged states

The Brief WalletHub has ranked each state’s political engagement, from the least to most involved. Minnesota ranked No .7, ahead of California at No. 8, and behind Montana at No. 6. The top most politically engaged states were Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey, while Arkansas, Alabama and West Virginia were found to be the least.



With the 2024 election less than a month away, new data illustrates which states across the U.S. tend to be the most politically engaged.

What we know

Several factors were used while compiling the data to determine political engagement, such as voter turnout and registration.

To determine which states were the most, and least, engaged politically, WalletHub compared 50 states based on 10 indicators of political engagement – ranging from voter registration statistics and laws, to the percentage of people who have voted in recent elections.

Where Minnesota ranks

Minnesotans found themselves in the top 10, ranking No. 7, with a score of 62.88 – just ahead of California at No. 8, and behind Montana at No. 6.

However, in terms of percentage of registered voters among residents, Minnesota ranked second – behind only New Jersey, and ahead of Mississippi.

How states were ranked

The key metrics WalletHub used were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most politically engaged.

To avoid overcompensating for minor differences across states, WalletHub says it used both population size and square footage for comparison.

Metrics used in the ranking system, along with their weighted average points, are listed below:

Percentage of Registered Voters in the 2020 Presidential Election: 9.09 points

Percentage of Electorate Who Actually Voted in the 2022 Midterm Elections: 9.09 points

Percentage of Electorate Who Actually Voted in the 2020 Presidential Election: 18.18 points

Change in Percentage of Electorate Who Actually Voted in the 2020 Elections Compared with the 2016 Elections: 18.18 points

Total Political Contributions per Voting-Age Population: 18.18 points

Civic Education Engagement: 4.55 points

Voter Accessibility Policies: 4.55 points

Preregistration for Young Voters Policies: 9.09 points

Volunteer Political Campaign Opportunities per Capita: 4.55 points

Percentage of Residents Who Participate in Civic Groups, Organizations, or Associations: 4.55 points