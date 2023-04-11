Mosquitoes in Minnesota: First larvae of spring found in Twin Cities metro

It's officially mosquito season in Minnesota.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District on Monday tweeted it found its first mosquito larvae of the year in Oakdale, Minnesota.

More mosquito larvae are expected to be found this week as ponds continue to melt and warm up, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District said.

Related article

The cold, snowy weather this winter and spring delayed the start of mosquito season this year. The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District found its first mosquito larvae in the Twin Cities metro on March 18 in 2022. Here's a look at the previous first larvae discoveries in recent years: