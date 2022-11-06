Morrison County Sheriff asks for help in Terry Brisk’s unsolved murder ahead of 6th anniversary

Monday marks six years since Terry Brisk was found fatally shot in rural central Minnesota, and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help once again in solving the case.

Terrance "Terry" Brisk was fatally shot with his own rifle on his family’s property near Little Falls, Minnesota, on Nov. 7, 2016. Despite the work of investigators, no arrests have been made.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has not given up hope on finding the person responsible for the killing. In a media release issued on Friday, investigators are asking for anyone who may have information about the case to come forward.

"Someone may have the information that law enforcement needs to bring closure to this case. Even if you aren’t sure if the information you have is important to share, call our agency or Crime Stoppers, as it might be the information that is needed to bring this case forward," the press release reads.

Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office also sought new information about a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area the day Brisk was killed. Tips poured into the sheriff's office from the requests, but there were no further developments.

Investigators said Brisk and the shooter were likely standing close to each other at the time of the incident. The sheriff’s office said they believe Brisk may have known the shooter and interacted with them before the crime occurred, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office said they are "heavily invested" in Brisk’s case and have assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information or a tip about the case can contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers here.