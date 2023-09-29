Morgan Wallen adds 2nd show at US Bank Stadium

article

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is adding a second show at U.S. Bank Stadium next Summer.

Wallen announced on Tuesday he is extending his "One Night at a Time Tour" to include 10 more shows with one stop being at U.S. Bank Stadium. He announced even more shows on Friday, inducing an additional night for Minneapolis.

Fans will have the chance to see Wallen on Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21, in 2024.

"Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour," Wallen said in a release. "It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!"

Fans can register for tickets through Sunday, Oct. 1. They will then be randomly selected to receive a time and date of the presale.