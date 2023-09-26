Morgan Wallen coming to US Bank Stadium in 2024

article

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is coming back to Minnesota next summer.

Tuesday, Wallen announced he is extending his "One Night at a Time Tour" to include 10 more shows. Among those, is a June 20, 2024, concert at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour," Wallen said in a release. "It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!"

Fans can register for tickets through Sunday. They will then be randomly selected to receive a time and date of the presale.