More than 120 car windows broken in overnight spree in Minneapolis

The Brief Police responded to at least 125 reports of broken car windows overnight in Minneapolis from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12. The damaged vehicles were located in the 2nd and 5th precincts. Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the sprees.



More than 100 vehicles had their windows smashed in during an overnight spree in Minneapolis.

Window smashing in Minneapolis

Local perspective:

Minneapolis police received at least 125 reports of broken car windows during the overnight hours between Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. The vandalism occurred in clusters, with multiple cars on the same block damaged around the same time, all within the city’s 2nd and 5th precincts, according to police.

"Investigators continue to process available evidence and are actively pursuing leads. They are also working to determine if any of the sprees are connected," police said, adding the department is working with other cities that have seen similar trends.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the spree.

What you can do:

If multiple damaged vehicles are found in one area, police request the public to call 911 and ask for an officer to respond to the scene. If your own vehicle has been recently damaged or broken into, call 911 or 311 to report it.

Minneapolis police provided the following tips to try and help prevent future break-ins and vehicle damage:

Report suspicious activity near vehicles to 911 immediately.

When calling 911, include helpful information such as clothing descriptions, the license plate or vehicle involved, and the direction of travel.

Park in a well-lit and busy area.

Take your keys with you.

Hide or take your valuable items with you.