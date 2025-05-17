MN wildfires: Brimson Complex fire remains uncontained, Munger Shaw fire 50% contained

The Brief Crews are still working to contain the Camp House and Jenkins Creek wildfires that make up the Brimson Complex zone. The Munger Shaw fire is 50% contained as of Saturday morning. Residents and property owners are being given temporary access to the area during two-hour windows this weekend.



Authorities say the Camp House and Jenkins Creek wildfires that make up the Brimson Complex zone have not spread, but are still uncontained.

Property owners will have a chance to enter the Brimson Complex zone during a two-hour window on Sunday after authorities granted limited access on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Munger Shaw fire is under 50% containment and evacuation orders for that fire zone have been lifted.

Northern Minnesota wildfires overview

By the numbers:

Authorities released the following information on how much land burned in the northern Minnesota wildfires as of Saturday morning:

Camp House fire: 14,805 acres (Down from nearly 15,000 acres after improved mapping)

Jenkins Creek fire: 16,281 acres (Up from 15,571 acres stated on Friday, but down from previously 20,000 acres after improved mapping)

Munger Shaw fire: 16,000 acres (Estimated burned acreage remains the same, fire is now 50% contained, up from 25% contained on Friday)

Information on Lake County evacuations and road closures can be found here, while information on St. Louis County road closures and evacuations can be found here.

What caused the fires?:

The official cause of each fire is still being investigated, but the St. Louis County Sheriff shared the following from investigators:

The Camp House fire is believed to have been caused by an unattended camp fire and the DNR has identified the person who started the fire.

The Jenkins Creek fire may have started with a discarded cigarette along Highway 16, as it began near a roadway.

The Munger Shaw fire appears to have started with a bail of hay that caught fire and quickly spread, despite the homeowner calling 911 immediately.

Camp House fire

Dig deeper:

Fire crews are still prioritizing the protection of the communications tower east of Bassett Lake.

Bulldozers have reportedly advanced containment lines on the south end and the west side of the fire. Firefighters plan to "implement direct attacks" in those zones when conditions permit.

Hazards in fighting the fire include distressed balsam and aspen as well as downed power lines.

"Hot shot" crews are targeting smoldering areas.

Officials say the fire has not grown in the past three days.

Firefighters plan to have additional aircraft support operations on Saturday if weather permits.

Jenkins Creek fire

Dig deeper:

Officials say recent rain "brought a reprieve" from much of the fire.

Crews are still prioritizing the protection of Skibo and Hoyt Lakes communities.

Firefighters, assisted by bulldozer crews, are working to extend the fire containment lines along the northwest edge and southern anchor point of the fire.

Authorities are also preparing for warmer and drier air that will come with windy conditions that are expected to arrive mid-week.

No fire spread was reported on Friday.

Munger Shaw Fire

Dig deeper:

Firefighters said in an update shared on Saturday, May 17, that they made progress in containing 50% of the fire, up from 25% reported on Friday.

Crews say they now plan to secure containment by patrolling the fire's edge to mop up lingering hotspots, such as smoldering stumps.

Firefighters are also removing trees that pose safety hazards while searching for smoke and cooling heat pokers of unburdened fuel with water and stirring the embers.

Evacuations and road closures have been rescinded for the Munger Shaw Fire, but not for the Camp House or Jenkins Creek fires.