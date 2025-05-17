MN wildfires: Authorities granting temporary access to Brimson Complex zone Saturday and Sunday

The Brief Authorities are allowing residents and property owners to temporarily return to evacuation zones in the Jenkins Creek and Camp House fire areas. Access is only allowed from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. Those who wish to enter must be prepared to show proof of property ownership.



Residents and property owners are being given temporary access to evacuation zones near the Jenkins Creek and Camp House fires, together known as the Brimson Complex, during two-hour windows on Saturday and Sunday.

Access will be granted from 10 a.m. – noon on Saturday, May 17, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 18.

Wildfire evacuation updates

What they're saying:

Anyone who owns property in the Bimson Complex zone and wishes to enter the area is required to check in with St. Louis County deputies beforehand.

Authorities are staged at the intersection of Highway 44 and Two Harbors-Brimson Road for the Camp House fire area.

The Jenkins Creek fire area can be accessed through the checkpoint at County Road 16 and Forest Highway 11.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said proof of property ownership must be provided to deputies before accessing the area and everyone must check out with deputies when they leave the evacuation zone.

Those who venture into the area are advised to be vigilant and cautious and be aware of hazards in the area, including downed trees.

