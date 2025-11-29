MN weather: Over 200 crashes reported due to snowy roads

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting over 200 crashes due to the snowstorm that has hit the state. State Patrol responded to 278 property damage crashes, and 238 vehicles off the road. The snow is expected to continue until midnight.



The snowstorm brought slick roads Saturday, and has led to over 200 crashes so far in Minnesota.

Crashes due to snowy roads

By the numbers:

Over 100 crashes have been reported across Minnesota, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) reporting that most roads are covered with snow.

The Minnesota State Patrol says from 12 a.m. to 9 p.m., statewide, 238 property damage crashes, 15 injury crashes, 238 vehicles off the road, and seven jackknifed semi trucks.

Road conditions in MN

What we know:

According to MnDOT's 511 map, most roadways in the Twin Cities area and southern Minnesota are covered, or partially, covered with snow.

To keep up to date on road conditions, click here.

Flight delays, cancellations at MSP Airport

Local perspective:

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is currently reporting 25 canceled arrivals, and 81 delayed arrivals. There are 18 canceled departures, and 93 delayed departures.

This story will be updated as more crash numbers come in. Check back later.