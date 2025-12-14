Minneapolis Rabbi responds to terrorist attack in Australia
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A day that was meant to be celebrated with Hanukkah beginning at sundown, turned into heartache for the Jewish community far and wide.
Temple Israel rabbi responds to Australia attack
What they're saying:
Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman, from Temple Israel in south Minneapolis joined us on the FOX 9 Morning News shortly after learning of the tragedy unfolding overseas.
"Unfortunately, this is becoming all too familiar, and all too common," Rabbi Zimmerman. "Jewish pride is the biggest antidote, that we continue to light the candles, that's what Hanukkah is all about, the pride of who we are, even as a minority."
Temple Israel was the target of a hate crime back in October, when it was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.
"Security is always a part of our reality, both seen and unseen," Rabbi Zimmerman said. "The other part of the strength of what we do is we have a lot of interfaith dialogue here at Temple Israel, so for me, that's another security measure in a much more profound way."
The Source: This story uses information from a live interview on the FOX 9 morning news and FOX TV station reporting.