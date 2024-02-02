MN Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic stepping away from leadership amid cancer reoccurance

article

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic will be stepping down from her leadership role because her cancer has returned.

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman released a statement on Dziedzic's decision, saying:

"I am devastated by the news of Senate Majority Leader Dziedzic's cancer recurrence. Minnesota could not have asked for a better, more effective leader of the Minnesota Senate. Her kind, thoughtful, and wise leadership brought the Senate through the most productive legislative session in 50 years. Beyond all of that, she’s a great friend. I'm praying for her to receive excellent health care and to return to full-time legislating as soon as possible."

Dziedzic's full statement

Here is Sen. Dziedzic's full statement:

"During the 2023 session the Minnesota Senate, working with the House and Governor’s Office, passed a historic budget to improve the lives of Minnesotans and make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

"As Senate Majority Leader, I am proud of the work we accomplished together.

"My unexpected cancer diagnosis complicated the busy 2023 session but did not slow down or divert us from our focus. Senate DFL members and staff stepped up and worked as a team.

"We were strategic, finished on time, and passed wide ranging legislation to help Minnesotans across this great state. From Paid Family and Medical Leave to universal school meals to the $2.6 billion Capital Investment Bill, we passed legislation that will enhance communities and strengthen families for generations.

"We worked with many Minnesotans to protect freedoms including reproductive freedom, made progress towards clean energy to address the climate crisis, strengthened gun violence prevention measures, and expanded voting rights.

"It was an honor to be part of that transformational 2023 session as the Senate Majority Leader.

"Unfortunately, in the last week, I learned that my cancer has returned, and I am facing some serious challenges. As we prepare for the next session, I decided it is in the best interest of the caucus for me to step down as Majority Leader after our caucus has selected a new leader.

"Thank you to the caucus and the Senate for giving me the opportunity to serve as Majority Leader. Thank you to the leadership staff who helped me do my job and make it look easy. Thank you to all senate staff who continue to step up every day to help Minnesotans.

"Regular check-ups are key to early detection. Please visit your doctor and prioritize preventative care. Encourage your friends and family to get their wellness checkups. It can save a life.

"Life can be rough. You never know when others are dealing with family or medical challenges. Kindness and a smile go a long way.

"Take time to call a friend and hug your loved ones."