Minnesota schools weigh DEI demands from Trump administration

The Brief The Trump administration sent a letter to schools on Feb. 14 telling them to remove DEI-related materials and comply with their sweeping view of civil rights law or lose funding. Most Minnesota schools aren't sure how to respond to the directive, but it may conflict with state law, including an ethnic studies class requirement that starts in 2026. One of the first ethnic studies students says it was a breakthrough for her. Most social studies teachers embrace it. But parents are mixed. One called it discriminatory and said it would push critical race theory.



From preschools to universities, Minnesota schools are caught in a classroom conundrum.

Bye bye DEI?

Trump’s warning:

The latest Trump administration message to educators demanded elimination of anything resembling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).



That’s the warning in a letter that was sent out last week – comply with their sweeping view of civil rights law or lose money.

Schools have until the end of the month, but there are likely conflicts with Minnesota standards.

"It's an opportunity, and it creates community," said 17-year-old Yao Buchl of her ethnic studies class at Highland Park High School.

She's part of the state's first class, and she loves it.

"For the first time ever in my education, I learned about somebody that looked like me," Buchl said.

State vs. Feds

Racial stereotypes:

Minnesota schools have to offer ethnic studies by August 2026, but efforts at the Capitol and at the White House may prevent implementation of the requirement.

President Trump’s administration accuses schools of smuggling racial stereotypes into everyday activities.

A lot of Minnesota parents are pushing back at the assertion.

"It will be taught through the lens of critical race theory," said Karin Miller, a homeschooling mother. "It teaches race and racism as a political force, along with other areas of stratification such as gender identity. This is racial discrimination."

A view from the room

Dig deeper:

Social studies teachers say the classes help students critically understand American history, and Buchl agrees.

"It's not all these derogatory [things], like pitting people against each other," the student said. "It's wonderful. It helps students find their place in the world and encourages young people to engender their futures. Ethnic studies give us a voice."

While K-12 schools consider what they may need to change to meet federal standards, Minnesota universities have already started losing out.

Cuts incoming

Universities hit back:

The federal Department of Education (DOE) deemed a $6.8 million grant to St. Thomas to be DEI-related and terminated it.

A university spokesperson tells FOX 9 it was not a diverse learner grant, but it was aimed at developing more teachers for elementary and special education, regardless of their background.

Officials say they're appealing the decision.

The University of Minnesota’s president has said the college has not rolled back DEI or made preemptive changes.



The Department of Education has set up a complaint line and encouraged people to report potential issues.