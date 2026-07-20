Large police presence in St. Paul for active incident

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The Brief There's a large police presence in St. Paul early Monday evening. Activity appears to be centered on an apartment building on the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue. Stay with FOX 9 for more information as it becomes available.



There’s a large police presence in St. Paul early Monday evening for what appears to be an active incident.

St. Paul police presence

What we know:

Sky FOX 9 is over the scene on the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue, which is near the Davern Park Apartments. There are multiple law enforcement vehicles on the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided any information about the nature of the incident.

Stay with FOX 9 for more as it becomes available.