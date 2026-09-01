3 people found dead in Inver Grove Heights double-murder suicide identified

The Brief Authorities have confirmed they are investigating an incident where three people were found dead inside an Inver Grove Heights home as a double murder-suicide. The three people found dead have been identified as 43-year-old Jamie Lee Charles, 22-year-old Jaymison Shaw and 19-year-old Willie Shaw Jr. Police say Jaymison Shaw has been identified as the suspect.



Authorities have identified the three people found dead in an Inver Grove Heights home on Sunday, and have ruled the incident a double-murder suicide.

Inver Grove Heights double-murder suicide

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the three people found dead as 43-year-old Jamie Lee Charles, 22-year-old Jaymison Samuel Shaw and 19-year-old Willie Samuel Shaw Jr, all of Inver Grove Heights.

Inver Grove Heights police say preliminary findings indicate that the incident was a double-murder suicide. Police say the incident appears to have been contained within the residence, and authorities have identified Jaymison Shaw as the suspect.

"This is a deeply tragic and heartbreaking event, and the Inver Grove Heights Police Department recognizes the profound grief this incident has caused for the community, especially for the family and loved ones of those involved. We ask the community to give those impacted by this tragedy the privacy, care and assistance they need in the days and weeks ahead," Police Chief Melissa Chiodo said in a statement.

Inver Grove Heights incident

The backstory:

Police responded to a call for a welfare check Sunday afternoon on the 3200 block of 78th Street East. When officers arrived, they found the three people dead inside the home.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

What led up to the incident remains under investigation.

Mental health resources

What you can do:

Chief Chiodo is urging those who need help to reach out to available resources: "We recognize the significant emotional impact incidents like this can have on responding officers, dispatchers, emergency personnel and all those who worked at the scene. Events of this nature are difficult for everyone touched by them, and our department remains committed to supporting those affected."

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, struggling with thoughts of suicide, or needing support, please reach out to one of the following resources:

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988

Dakota County Crisis: (952) 891-7171

NAMI Minnesota: 1-800-273-8255