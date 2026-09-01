Minneapolis gang members slapped with lengthy sentences in Bar Zia shooting

The Brief Two Minneapolis men were sentenced to decades in prison for the deadly mass shooting at Bar Zia in October 2025 that was linked to gang violence. Arlonzo Williams Jr. was sentenced to 72 years and 11 months for his role in the deadly Bar Zia shooting. Dantrell Clark was sentenced to 59 years and 7.5 months for his role in the downtown Minneapolis shooting.



A judge handed down two lengthy prison sentences for two Minneapolis men for a deadly mass shooting linked to gang violence at Bar Zia last October that left one man dead and three hurt.

Bar Zia shooting

The backstory:

On the night of Oct. 7, 2025, police said a gang confrontation at Bar Zia in downtown Minneapolis erupted into gunfire, leaving people out enjoying the nightlife caught in the crossfire.

The shooting left 21-year-old DaMarco Fletcher, Jr. dead and three others hurt.

On Tuesday, two men convicted in the shooting, 26-year-old Arlonzo Williams, Jr. and 25-year-old Dantrell Clark, learned their fate.

Attorney calls out gang violence

Dig deeper:

Both were convicted on a litany of charges including second-degree murder, murder with gang motivation, attempted murder, and attempted murder with gang motivation.

In context:

In court, Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Kali Gardner urged the judge to send a message with his sentence, saying gang violence has been a blight on Minneapolis, making the entire city "unsafe" and urging the judge to "send a message" with his sentence.

"Minneapolis' beauty and successes are overshadowed by gun violence, ego, revenge and gangs," said Gardner. "The Highs-Lows rivalry started with a killing and the back and forth has never ended. A rivalry that has morphed the same way that the gangs have, with no one in charge, no structure, just every man for himself and his own revenge. When will it stop, many ask?"

‘A lack of remorse’

Gardner also described Facebook posts that Williams allegedly directed other people to make on his Facebook page from jail about the Bar Zia shooting.

"These Facebook posts that were made public describe what happened. A confession of sorts, a lack of remorse, a lack of any consideration of the family of Mr. Fletcher, lack of any consideration of this actual gang war," she explained. "It continues throughout these posts. The disrespect to the opposing side, including calling out individual gang members and renaming the locations of where they died with monikers and nicknames of those locations. Furthermore, throughout the public Facebook pages, the state's discovery and photographs of the deceased victim have been posted over Facebook. This has changed how the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and our division have handled motions in homicide trials. There is absolutely no reason why victims' families should come across a crime scene photo of their deceased loved one on Facebook, and being mocked or made fun of all of this done to continue that rivalry."

By the numbers:

Williams was sentenced to 72 years and 11 months behind bars for his role in the shooting. Clark was sentenced to 59 years and 7.5 months behind bars.