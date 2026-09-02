Minnesota weather: Becoming sunny, warm and humid on Wednesday

The Brief Overnight storms give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures reach the low to mid 80s across much of Minnesota. The heat and humidity build Thursday, along with additional storm chances.



Overnight storms give way to a warm, humid Wednesday with plenty of afternoon sunshine across Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Overnight storms brought rain to parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with more rain falling across southeastern Minnesota.

A few lingering sprinkles are possible in the Twin Cities through the middle of Wednesday morning before skies begin clearing. The rest of the day stays fairly quiet as sunny, blue skies return during the afternoon.

Temperatures reach the low to mid-80s across much of Minnesota, while northern Minnesota stays cooler in the mid to upper 70s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 86 degrees.

Clouds may build at times later in the day, followed by the possibility of a couple isolated thunderstorms overnight.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Heat and humidity increase Thursday as dew points climb into the low to mid-70s, bringing a more tropical feel. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning, with additional storms developing at times throughout the day and into the evening.

Temperatures continue rising on Friday with heat index values in the upper 90s.

Hot and humid weather continues through the weekend, with heat index values in the 90s Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures ease slightly next week, though isolated storm chances remain in the forecast.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:



(FOX 9)