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Last updated:  Sep 02, 2026 - 12:15 PM CDT

Live: Minnesota State Fair Day 7

FOX 9
Live: Minnesota State Fair Day 7

It's day seven of the Minnesota State Fair! Wednesday is Kids Day, where kids ages 5–12 get discounted $15 admission plus discounts at the Mighty Midway and Kidway rides and games. 

The fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. FOX 9 has a booth next to the Giant Slide, and will be broadcasting live at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday. 

QUICK LINKS: Minnesota State Fair Guide | Watch live fair camera | Weather forecast 

Live coverage contributors

7 updates
Allie Johnson
4 hours 22 min ago
Allie Johnson

Watch FOX 9 live from the Minnesota State Fair

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Allie Johnson
2 hours 16 min ago
Allie Johnson

Watch the Minnesota State Fair live camera

Allie Johnson
3 hours 59 min ago
Allie Johnson

Discounted admission for children on Kids Day

Allie Johnson
4 hours 13 min ago
Allie Johnson

Where to find FOX 9 at the fair

Allie Johnson
4 hours 17 min ago
Allie Johnson

How to get to the Minnesota State Fair, where to park

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Minnesota State Fair Falcon Heights