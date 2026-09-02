Live: Minnesota State Fair Day 7

It's day seven of the Minnesota State Fair! Wednesday is Kids Day, where kids ages 5–12 get discounted $15 admission plus discounts at the Mighty Midway and Kidway rides and games.

The fairgrounds are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. FOX 9 has a booth next to the Giant Slide, and will be broadcasting live at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday.