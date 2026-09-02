Annunciation shooting: $2.6M in federal funds awarded for mental health, support services

The Brief The Annunciation Catholic School community will receive approximately $2.6 million in federal funding. The money will help pay for mental health services, school modifications and medical needs, among other things. The funding comes just one year after the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School, which killed two students and injured 30 others.



The Annunciation Catholic School community will receive approximately $2.6 million in federal funding to help support those impacted by last year’s deadly mass shooting in Minneapolis.

Federal funding to help Annunciation community

What we know:

The Department of Justice has awarded funding to support the Annunciation Catholic School community, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Tuesday.

The funding comes from the Office for Victims of Crime and will provide mental health and support services for students, families and educators impacted by the shooting. It will also go toward school modifications, substitute teachers and medical needs.

What they're saying:

"The Annunciation community has shown incredible strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable tragedy, and they deserve the resources to help them heal," said Klobuchar. "These federal funds will now be available to support the students, families, and educators impacted by this horrific shooting."

Klobuchar said the funding follows her previous request to Attorney General Todd Blanche during his confirmation hearing to make federal money available to the Annunciation community.

Annunciation Catholic Church and School shooting

The backstory:

It has been just over one year since the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School.

The shooting happened on Aug. 27, 2025, and killed two students, 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski. Thirty other people were injured, including 26 children.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the $2.6 million in federal funding will be distributed to the Annunciation community or how the resources will be allocated among the various needs outlined.