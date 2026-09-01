South Minneapolis stabbing: Father of two found dead, family seeks answers and witnesses

The Brief Joe Eder, 47, was found stabbed to death in a front yard near 43rd and Portland in South Minneapolis early Sunday morning. His family says he left his home near downtown Minneapolis Saturday night to drop off his bike at his sister's in Richfield but never arrived. Minneapolis police have canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance video but have not made any arrests.



A South Minneapolis family is searching for answers after a father of two was found stabbed to death over the weekend, just days after celebrating his 47th birthday.

A life cut short

What we know:

Minneapolis police found Joe Eder stabbed to death in a front yard near 43rd and Portland early Sunday morning. His family says he left his home near downtown Minneapolis around 9 p.m. Saturday to drop off his bike at his sister's house in Richfield — but he never made it there.

Eder's car was found parked in the bike lane just a few feet from where his body was discovered, with the keys still in the ignition and his valuables inside.

Because of that, his family does not believe he was robbed. They don't know why he pulled over, but they believe someone in the area saw or heard what happened.

"I think that this kind of level of violence, or whatever incident occurred, could not have been unheard. It had to have been loud. There must have been a struggle," said Susan Eder, Joe's sister. "There must have been some action that somebody saw."

Who Joe Eder was

The backstory:

Family members describe Joe as a gentle giant and an avid athlete who ran in marathons, triathlons and even completed an Ironman.

He also owned his own drone videography business and taught students how to operate drones.

"I don't recall ever hearing him say a mean word about anybody," said Susan Eder.

His loved ones are now coming to terms with life without him.

"It's a lot of shock, you know? It's really unreal and unexpected and disappointing," said Susan.

The search for answers

What they're saying:

Joe's family says they know very little about what happened in his final hours. "We don't know anything other than he was found the next morning and he was no longer alive," said Susan.

Despite that, they want the community to remember who Joe was. "I overall just want people to know that he is a good person. And this was not something that needed to go on," said Susan.

What we don't know:

Minneapolis police canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance video following the discovery of Eder's body.

So far, no arrests have been made.

It remains unclear why Eder pulled over near 43rd and Portland or who is responsible for his death.

If you have any information about Eder's death, contact Minneapolis police.