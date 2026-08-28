Vance Boelter attorneys file 'double jeopardy, justifiable taking of life' motions ahead of state trial

The Brief Attorneys for Vance Boelter filed motions Friday arguing double jeopardy and justifiable taking of life ahead of his state trial. Boelter's attorneys also filed a request for a change of venue, claiming media coverage has tainted the jury pool in the Twin Cities area. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m., where the motions could be discussed.



Vance Boelter's attorneys are laying out a defense strategy ahead of his state trial that includes some significant legal arguments.

New motions filed ahead of Boelter state trial

What we know:

Attorneys for Vance Boelter filed a series of motions Friday that pursue two key legal defenses ahead of his state trial.

Court documents show Boelter's attorneys are pursuing arguments for double jeopardy and justifiable taking of life, as well as, a request to move his trial out of the Twin Cities.

Dig deeper:

The first argues that trying Boelter at the state level amounts to being tried twice for the same offense, also known as double jeopardy in the legal system.

The second argues that the actions Boelter took were "justified," with attorneys claiming it was "necessary by defendant to resist and prevent offenses while defendant was effecting a lawful arrest."

Boelter himself is quoted in the motion as saying he was "in the process of exposing fraud and other crimes."

Change of venue request

Big picture view:

Boelter's attorneys also filed a request for a change of venue, arguing that local and national media coverage of the shootings has tainted the jury pool "so that a fair trial simply cannot be had in the Twin Cities area."

Among the other documents filed Friday, Boelter's attorneys responded to the state's request for a protective order and also sought a change to his conditions of release.

His attorneys argued that, under the Rules of Criminal Procedure, Boelter should have been returned to federal custody, saying that such a release, "would neither endanger the public safety nor would it prevent Mr. Boelter from appearing later."

Hortman assassination

The backstory:

Boelter was sentenced to two life sentences plus 40 years in federal court after pleading guilty in the federal case last month, during which he admitted to gunning down Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, and targeting their daughter Hope in a rampage in June 2025.