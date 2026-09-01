Three 13-year-old children injured in Minneapolis, St. Paul shootings overnight

The Brief Three 13-year-old children were injured in two separate shootings in Minneapolis and St. Paul overnight. A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Minneapolis that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. Two children, both 13, were injured in a shooting near Sherburne Avenue and Marion Street in St. Paul around 2 a.m. Tuesday.



Three 13-year-old children were injured in two separate shootings in Minneapolis and St. Paul overnight.

Boy, 13, shot in Minneapolis

What we know:

Police say a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Monday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and reports of gunfire on the 1000 block of James Avenue North, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

A few minutes later, a 13-year-old boy arrived on the 700 block of Van White Memorial Boulevard with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid to the boy, and he was later transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

What we don't know:

It is unclear where exactly the shooting occurred. The MPD’s Firearm Assault Shoot Team (FAST) is investigating what led up to the shooting.

Two teens injured in St. Paul shooting

What we know:

Two other 13-year-old children were injured in a shooting in St. Paul early Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Aurora Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on a report of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a boy and a girl, both 13, with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg.

Officers determined the shooting occurred near Sherburne Avenue and Marion Street.

What we don't know:

Police have not determined what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. The incidents remain under investigation.