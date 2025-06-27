Former President Joe Biden visits Hortman lie in state at Capitol

The Brief Former President Joe Biden appeared at Friday's lie in state at the Capitol in St. Paul to honor Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark and their golden retriever Gilbert. The three were shot and killed at their Brooklyn Park home earlier this month in a politically-motivated attack. The Hortman funeral will take place on Saturday.



Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark and their golden retriever Gilbert are in a lie in state at the Capitol on Friday ahead of a funeral on Saturday.

All three were fatally shot at their Brooklyn Park home earlier this month. Hundreds of people, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were at the Capitol Friday to pay their respects.

Former President Joe Biden also visited the lie in state memorial. Biden walked into the Capitol at about 4:20 p.m., slowly walked up to the lie in state memorial for the Hortman family and stopped at the caskets for Melissa and Mark Hortman, and Gilbert. He did a sign of the cross, paused for some reflection and slowly walked away. As he exited, he engaged in conversation with three women who were all overcome with emotion.

First attendees appeared at 6 a.m.

What we know:

The Hortmans' two children, Sophie and Colin, came outside to the Capitol grounds just before the public service started to greet two men who had arrived at 6 a.m. They were the first of the public to be on-site.

Gov. Tim Walz, Gwen Walz pay respects

Why you should care:

Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, were among the first political dignitaries to go through the line. They walked in together holding hands and paused briefly before making their way through the rotunda.