MN driver 'jamming' on air guitar when he fatally hit pedestrian: charges

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 25, 2024 10:27pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota man claimed to have been jamming out on air guitar behind the wheel when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Moose Lake last week, according to a recent criminal complaint.

Brent Keranen, 21, of Pengilly, Minn., faces charges for the fatal pedestrian crash on March 21, 2024. Keranen is charged with criminal vehicular homicide for operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.

The incident took place as the victim, 61-year-old Justin McNeil, walked from a Dollar General store. McNeil was walking along the northbound side shoulder of Highway 73 as Keranen, driving in the northbound lane, veered off the road and hit him, the charges explained. McNeil was pronounced dead at the scene.

The charges outline a bizarre explanation from Keranen.

Keranen told authorities he had been working long hours and had stayed up late the night before, drinking with his friends. That same day, before the fatal crash, he admitted to falling asleep while driving, which resulted in a minor collision with a state trooper's vehicle. Troopers checked his blood-alcohol content but found it to be below the legal limit. He was cited for that crash but kept driving. He later consumed a "5-hour Energy" drink before the deadly incident.

At the time of the crash, the charges state that Keranen reported getting distracted by the radio, playing "air guitar" to a good song, which led to the accident. He admitted to law enforcement that he was "looking down and jamming out a bit" when the collision happened. The charges say that Keranen said he had his cruise control set to 52 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Keranen was tested again for alcohol impairment but blew a .06, the charges added.

As of Monday evening, Keranen was not listed on the Carlton County Sheriff's jail roster.