Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Moose Lake
MOOSE LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in Moose Lake Thursday afternoon.
According to the Carlton County Sheriff's Department, just after 2 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Highway 73 and Jon Brown Drive in Moose Lake where they found an injured pedestrian. The pedestrian was given medical attention, but they eventually died at the scene.
Authorities arrested a 21-year-old man for suspected vehicular manslaughter after the collision.
Law enforcement says they believe alcohol was involved in the crash.