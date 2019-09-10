MN Department of Health reports 22 severe lung injuries associated with vaping, 13 other cases under review

article

The Minnesota Department of Health says 22 people have confirmed or probable cases of severe lung injuries associated with vaping, according to an update Tuesday. 13 other cases were under review as well.

Last week, the MDH said 17 patients had confirmed or probable injuries, with 15 more under investigation.

The Department of Health said patients were hospitalized for days and even weeks, with some entering the ICU.

One person died from their severe lung injuries sustained while vaping illegal THC products.

As of last week, all of the people who had serious lung injuries reported vaping illicit THC products, but many said they vaped nicotine, too.

Advertisement

Nationwide, the CDC reports more than 450 potential or confirmed cases of severe lung injury have been reported in 33 states, many of which are also linked to THC products.

State and federal officials urge people to people should avoid vaping illicit THC products while the investigation is ongoing. People with a history of vaping who are experiencing lung injury symptoms should seek medical care. People experiencing symptoms should avoid using e-cigarettes and other vaping products.

The update comes one day after the FDA issued a warning to the e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL for their advertising practices the agency says targeted students.