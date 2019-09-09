FDA warns JUUL about unauthorized marketing to students in letter

article

Monday, the FDA warned JUUL Labs, the e-cigarette manufacturer, for unauthorized marketing practices, including presenting to youth.

The FDA says the warning letter was for marketing “unauthorized modified risk tobacco products by engaging in labeling, advertising, and/or other activities directed to consumers.”

That behavior included a presentation given to kids at a school.

The agency sent a letter to JUUL expressing those concerns and seeking more information about issues that came to light at a recent Congressional hearing about JUUL’s marketing practices. At issue in the hearings were JUUL’s outreach efforts to students, tribes, health insurers and employers.

“Regardless of where products like e-cigarettes fall on the continuum of tobacco product risk, the law is clear that, before marketing tobacco products for reduced risk, companies must demonstrate with scientific evidence that their specific product does in fact pose less risk or is less harmful. JUUL has ignored the law, and very concerningly, has made some of these statements in school to our nation’s youth,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, M.D.

The FDA is asking that JUUL write a response to the agency within 15 days outline how it will correct its actions and comply with FDA rules.

If the FDA does not send the response, it threatened civil money penalties, seizure and even injunction.