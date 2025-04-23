Some MN food companies support national standard on artificial dyes

The Brief The United States health secretary and FDA intend to phase out petroleum-based food dyes. The plan is to target eight synthetic food colorings. Some food companies welcome standard clarity.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced plans to phase out synthetic food dyes from America’s food supply.

Health officials address health crisis in America

Big picture view:

"We are simply asking American food companies to replace petroleum-based food dyes with natural ingredients for American children just as they already do for children in other countries," said Dr. Marty Makary, FDA Commissioner.

U.S. health officials are urging food manufacturers to phase out use of synthetic dyes in the nation’s food supply to help address what they are calling a "chronic disease epidemic" in children in America.

"Thirty states, concerned about this very issue have introduced bills or laws with a patchwork of standards for food companies. So, the food industry, which has many good people, has asked for clarity," said Makary.

Food companies call for clarity

What they're saying:

"The vast majority of General Mills' products are already free from certified colors," said Mollie Wulff, spokesperson at General Mills. "As a leader in food, we strongly support a national, industry-wide standard, and we’re committed to continuing the conversation with the administration."

To help with this transition, the FDA said it will authorize four additional natural color additives in the coming weeks.

Another Minnesota-based company, Watkins, said its branded baking decorations do not contain artificial coloring, including red dye no. 3. Instead, the company said it uses "natural colorings like spirulina and vegetable juices."

The other side:

Critics of the FDA’s sweeping move said research showing direct correlation to health impact in humans is limited. Something health officials also acknowledged.

"Taking petroleum-based food dyes out of the food supply is not a silver bullet that will instantly make America’s children healthy, but it is one important step," said Makary.

What's next:

The FDA said it plans to work with food companies to phase out petroleum-based dyes by the end of next year.