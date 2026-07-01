Minnesota's anonymous school threat reporting system law begins July 1

The Brief A new Minnesota law requires schools to adopt anonymous threat reporting systems. Schools must have a policy in place by June 30, 2027, and systems running by July 1, 2028. The law includes $4 million in grants for schools and $1 million for state agencies to support their implementation.



Minnesota schools will soon be required to set up anonymous threat reporting systems, aiming to make it easier for students and staff to share safety concerns.

Minnesota school safety reporting

What we know:

Beginning July 1, 2026, a new law will require all Minnesota public school districts and charter schools to have a way for people to report threats anonymously through a mobile app, website or toll-free hotline.

By June 30, 2027, districts will be required to have a policy in place to collect information regarding any potentially dangerous, violent, threatening or harmful activity that happens on school property or involves students or staff.

The reporting system must then be implemented and running by July 1, 2028.

Dig deeper:

Under the new requirements, if a school doesn’t create its own system, it must instead share information about the Department of Public Safety’s statewide anonymous reporting option.

Active reports will then be shared between schools, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Education, law enforcement and other partners.

Reports will become inactive when officials decide there’s no longer a risk or two years after the last related tip.

Big picture view:

The law sets aside $4 million in Fiscal Year 2027 appropriated by the Minnesota Legislature for grants to help schools develop, buy, and maintain the reporting systems.

Another $1 million will go to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for staffing and investigation costs.