Eagan police arrest man who shot at them during domestic disturbance

The Brief A man who police say opened fire on them was arrested in Eagan. A single shot was fired, but no one was hit. Officers who responded and the suspect who was arrested were all treated for minor injuries.



Eagan police say they arrested a man who fired a shot at them when they responded to a domestic disturbance.

Shot fired at Eagan police

What we know:

Authorities say Eagan police responded to a domestic disturbance call at about 6:10 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lynx Court.

When police tried to arrest the man, he reportedly resisted and produced a handgun.

Eagan officers said the man fired a single shot in their direction, but missed, and no one was struck by gunfire.

Police then took the man into custody.

The Eagan Police Department said, "Involved officers sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene."

The suspect also reportedly sustained minor abrasions and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

What we don't know:

Details on the suspect's identity and what led to the domestic disturbance have not been shared.