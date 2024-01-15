MLK remembered at Minneapolis Recreation Center event

Decades after his assassination, the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continue to turn heads and open minds.

This year, during Dr. King’s holiday community members gathered inside Minneapolis’ MLK Recreation Center, where his spirit lived on in the crowd.

"MLK holiday means so much to minorities… a Christmas type holiday is where it belongs… what he did, it freed society," attendee Cordell Wiseman said. "He had a dream that we’d all be equal one day."

Keynote speaker Dr. Verna Cornelia Price spoke to the room of attendees on Monday night, pushing community members to continue working for justice and equity.