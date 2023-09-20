Missing woman's body found in Polk County corn field

article

A woman who was found dead in a cornfield has been identified as a missing Flensburg, Minnesota, woman.

Beth Super, 60, was last seen at about 10:44 a.m. on Sept. 16, when she was supposed to be headed to a home in Todd County but never showed up. The next day, the Polk County Sheriff's Office located her vehicle was found in rural Nielsville.

On Sept. 18, a woman's body was found in a cornfield in the general area where the vehicle was found abandoned. Her remains were identified as belonging to Super.

She was found more than 200 miles away from her home.

Foul play is not suspect in Super's death.