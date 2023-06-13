Missing Wisconsin man last spotted in Minnesota

article

An 81-year-old man missing out of Wisconsin was last spotted in Minnesota, authorities say.

Daniel Stella was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday near his home in Hurley, Wisconsin, which is along the state's border with Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Since that time, a driver told officers that he saw Stella along the roadside on Highway 2 in Itasca County. The man said he got Stella some gas, and he went on his way, further west on Highway 2, possibly into Cass County.

He was seen wearing gray pants, a white-striped shirt, a gray sweatshirt, gray Brewers ball cap. He is 5'10'', 145 pounds, with gray hair and a mustache.

Stella is reportedly driving a white 2006 Chevy Impala with Wisconsin license plate 540MEK.

Anyone with information on Stella's whereabouts is asked to call 911.