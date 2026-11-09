Minnesota weather: A bright and very mild Monday

The Brief Monday brings plenty of sunshine and light winds across Minnesota. Temperatures are well above average in the 50s and 60s. Light showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday before a significant cooldown arrives later this week.



Monday brings plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures in the 50s and 60s across Minnesota.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday starts with a thin veil of high clouds, allowing for some filtered sunshine before more sunshine breaks through during the afternoon.

Temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s across central and southern Minnesota, while northern areas stay cooler in the 50s.

The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 62 degrees, well above the average high of 45 degrees. Expect a light breeze from the south and west at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night stays clear and quiet as temperatures fall into the 30s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday starts with some sunshine before high clouds increase during the afternoon. Temperatures turn slightly cooler, with highs in the 50s.

Some very light rain showers are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Some sunshine breaks through later in the day, with highs in the low 50s.

A more significant cooldown arrives toward the end of the week, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s on Thursday. Friday stays cool, with some sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures gradually warm back into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s for the weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)