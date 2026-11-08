Grand Meadow house fire leaves 4 dead, BCA investigating

The Brief Four people died after a house fire at 11:29 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 100 block of First Street Northeast in Grand Meadow. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home, and the Spring Valley Fire Department was called in to help, according to officials. Investigators said another media release is planned for 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.



Investigators are working to learn what caused a house fire in Grand Meadow that left four people dead.

Grand Meadow fatal fire

What we know:

The Mower County Sheriff's Office says at 11:29 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Meadow Fire Department and Grand Meadow Ambulance were called to a single-family home on the 100 block of First Street Northeast. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home. The Spring Valley Fire Department was later called in to help through mutual aid.

Authorities confirmed four people died in the fire.

What's next:

Officials said the investigation remained active Nov. 8, and they were not releasing additional details because of the investigation. The sheriff's office said more information that can be shared will be released at 3 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Authorities say the Grand Meadow Police Department is investigating with help from the Mower County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, the BCA and the Southeast Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Local perspective:

The Mower County Sheriff's Office said the fire has had a significant impact on the families involved and the surrounding community. Officials also asked people to respect the privacy of those affected.

What we don't know:

Investigators said they are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire, including how it started, where it started and the manner and cause of death.

Officials have not released the identities of the four people who died. Those details are being withheld until identities are confirmed and notifications are made through the Medical Examiner's Office.