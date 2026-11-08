ICE shootings continue as Renee Good, Alex Pretti investigations stall

The Brief More than a dozen people have been shot during immigration operations across the country since the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last January. Investigations into their deaths have not resulted in any charges as state prosecutors struggle to obtain key evidence from the federal government, according to recent court filings. "Thin I.C.E." — a new FOX 9 documentary series — shows how the Trump Administration’s attempts to justify several shootings during immigration operations quickly fell apart.



More than a dozen people have been shot by federal immigration agents since Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed in separate shootings during Operation Metro Surge.

The new documentary series "Thin I.C.E." shows how the Trump Administration’s attempts to justify several shootings during immigration operations quickly fell apart.

More ICE shootings

What we know:

More than a dozen people have been shot by federal immigration agents since Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed in separate shootings during Operation Metro Surge.

Recent shootings in Houston, Maine and New York have led to protests and demands for more transparency from the Trump Administration.

Pretti’s family amplified those demands at an emotional press conference late last month.

Pleas from Pretti family

What they're saying:

"We are here begging for the Department of Justice to do what is right," Susan Pretti said.

The federal government has repeatedly withheld key evidence from the fatal shootings of Good and Pretti, according to court filings.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) revealed this fall that the agency still doesn’t have the gun used to shoot Pretti.

"This is not normal," said Michael Pretti. "This is not justice."

The Prettis accused U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen of "stonewalling" them for nine months.

"What we have been treated to is cruelty," Michael Pretti said.

DOJ responds

The other side:

DOJ attorneys argued in court records that it would be "inappropriate" if the federal government was forced to provide evidence.

Steve Schleicher, the Prettis' family attorney, told the FOX 9 Investigators that the family should not have to beg the federal government for basic information.

"They are asking for the names of the shooters to be officially confirmed, and they're asking the federal government to not block the state government from doing its work."

Some evidence released

The backstory:

The feds blocked state authorities from investigating the scenes after three shootings during Operation Metro Surge in January.

The feds eventually turned over evidence from the Good shooting months later, including the vehicle she was driving when she was shot through the driver’s side window, but only after the state filed a lawsuit.

Good family files lawsuit

Dig deeper:

Good’s family filed a separate lawsuit against the federal government in October arguing ICE officer Jonathan Ross and other federal agents violated the Fourth Amendment and mandatory DHS use-of-force policies, which prohibit shooting at moving vehicles.

The fatal shooting on Jan. 7 immediately drew comparisons to another shooting during an ICE operation in Chicago last fall.

Marimar Martinez survived being shot five times while driving her car.

"I was watching the news and I seen that I was getting charged for impeding, interfering," Martinez told FOX 32 as part of an interview for the new docuseries.

Like Good, the Trump Administration quickly accused Martinez of interfering with federal agents and engaging in an act of domestic terrorism.

However, the charges were later dropped when evidence undercut the border patrol agent’s claims of self-defense.

"It has destroyed the trust of the community in federal law enforcement," said Chris Parente, Martinez’s attorney.

Other evidence revealed agents bragged about the shooting in text messages and tampered with key evidence.

Watch "Thin I.C.E." documentary series

Why you should care:

Thin I.C.E. is a three-part series by FOX 9 Documentaries detailing the Trump Administration's immigration operations in Chicago and Minneapolis that resulted in constitutional challenges, violent tactics and deadly shootings.

Thin I.C.E. Part I: "Worst of the Worst" is streaming now on FOX LOCAL and the FOX 9 YouTube channel.

Nov. 11 - Thin I.C.E. Part II: "Domestic Terrorists"

Nov. 18 - Thin I.C.E. Part III: "Chaos"