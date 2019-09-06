Missing University of Minnesota-Duluth student found dead

article

Family members confirm a body found in Duluth, Minnesota Friday afternoon belongs to the University of Minnesota-Duluth student reported missing earlier this week.

Authorities recovered the body from the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park around 3 p.m., according to the Duluth Police Department.

Officials are working to identify the body. However, speaking Friday night, family members told FOX 9 the body belonged to 21-year-old Jacob Lavoie. Lavoie was last seen just after midnight on September 1 leaving Grandma's Sports Garden. He was reported missing this week.

In a statement, the family says: “We are devastated by the loss of Jacob. He was our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to law enforcement, the University of Minnesota Duluth, the entire Duluth community, the Inver Grove Heights community, as well as everyone far and wide for your caring and concern in helping us locate Jacob. Now that Jacob has been found, we ask for your prayers, and also ask that you respect our privacy during our time of great loss. Thank you.”