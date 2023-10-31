Missing U of M student found dead in Mississippi River

article

University of Minnesota student Sumith Maddi, who was reported missing, has been found dead.

The U of M Department of Public Safety put out a notice early Oct. 22 asking for help locating the 19-year-old student. Authorities said Maddi was last seen on Oct. 21 around 2:40 a.m. at the 17th Avenue Resident hall.

According to his obituary, it was also the day he died.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 9 that during the search for Maddi on Friday, Oct. 27, its water patrol unit worked with Bruce’s Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides search and recovery operations.

According to Bruce's Legacy Facebook page, they received a call from Maddi's family asking for help locating their missing son. The crew arrived in Minneapolis to search the Mississippi River and said they found Maddi soon after. Law enforcement has not shared the circumstances of Maddi's death.

Maddi was a Minneapolis native and graduated from East View High School in Apple Valley before attending the University of Minnesota, his obituary said. His funeral was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 30.