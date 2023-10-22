University of Minnesota Police looking for missing student

article

The University of Minnesota Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old student who went missing early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says that Sumith Maddi was last seen leaving the 17th Avenue Residence Hall on the University of Minnesota campus around 2:40 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy down jacket, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with knowledge on Maddi's location is asked to please call 911 or the University of Minnesota Police at 612-624-2677.